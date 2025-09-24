National Day of Arts at Chichester care home

By Kay Vevers
Contributor
Published 24th Sep 2025, 20:13 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2025, 09:26 BST
Nyton House enjoyed Watercolour Workshop.

To Celebrate 'National Day of Arts in Care' Nyton House were delighted to have a return visit from Andrew and Julie for a Watercolour Art Class.

Andrew showed us the step by step process of creating a lovely sea, sand and sailboat watercolour.

The residents created some amazing pictures all with their own individual personally, some of our residents have not painted for years so it was just wonderful to be part of this creative afternoon.

Thank you to volunteer Wendy who came along and supported this

delightful afternoon.

#DementiaCare

#AICH2025

Well done Geoff

Well done Geoff Photo: Submitted

Andrews shows us some of his amazing watercolours

Andrews shows us some of his amazing watercolours Photo: Submitted

Everyone concentrating

Everyone concentrating Photo: Submitted

Erneys watercolour in progress

Erneys watercolour in progress Photo: Submitted

