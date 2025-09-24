National Day of Arts at Chichester care home

To Celebrate 'National Day of Arts in Care' Nyton House were delighted to have a return visit from Andrew and Julie for a Watercolour Art Class.

Andrew showed us the step by step process of creating a lovely sea, sand and sailboat watercolour.

The residents created some amazing pictures all with their own individual personally, some of our residents have not painted for years so it was just wonderful to be part of this creative afternoon.

Thank you to volunteer Wendy who came along and supported this

delightful afternoon.

#DementiaCare

#AICH2025

1 . Contributed Well done Geoff Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Andrews shows us some of his amazing watercolours Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Everyone concentrating Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Erneys watercolour in progress Photo: Submitted