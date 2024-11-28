National Tree Week takes root in Billingshurst!

National Tree Week (23 Nov to 1 December) was marked in Billingshurst on Tuesday as 13 strong and sturdy new trees were planted across parks and open spaces looked after by Billingshurst Parish Council.

A further 8 trees funded by the Parish Council are being planted on highway land managed by West Sussex County Council in the coming weeks under their Donate a Tree Scheme with some sponsored by residents.

Species including Black Poplar, Walnut, Oak, Horse Chestnut and Liquid Amber were planted by contractors at Jubilee Fields, Clevelands, Kingslea Farm and Lower Station Road Recreation Ground.

Parish Clerk Greg Burt said this latest tree planting followed an initial planting of 27 trees on highway land by WSCC in Spring 2021, using the Parish Council’s share of Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) generated by new housing. “It was very well received by residents who helped choose the sites and asked that we plant even more!

Contractors Gerard and Todd get ready to unload the saplings

Cllr Craig Gale who chairs the Council’s Property Committee added “The Council is responsible for a considerable numbers of trees across its sites, and occasionally some have to be removed due to disease or ill health, so it’s great that we are planting new ones to take their place.”