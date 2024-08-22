National Trust members and friends hold climate protest at Sheffield Park Gardens

By Claire Duc
Contributor
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 08:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Visitors to the National Trust's Sheffield Park Gardens were met by a small group of climate campaigners on Tuesday, August 20. Their aim was to gain support for their campaign asking the National Trust to stop banking with Barclays, Europe's biggest funder of fossil fuels.

Holding placards saying 'Love National Trust, Not Barclays' and 'National Trust Bank Better - Drop Barclays' the campaigners engaged with families visiting the gardens and handed out leaflets.

People were able to sign a petition calling on the National Trust to switch from Barclays to a bank which does not fund fossil fuels.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The event was part of a campaign of colourful events which has seen groups of people visiting National Trust properties throughout England to gain support

Carol, Claire and Mary.Carol, Claire and Mary.
Carol, Claire and Mary.

"We were surprised by how many people had no idea of the extent of Barclays' investments in fossil fuels. Several people said they bank with Barclays too and that they will look at changing to a more ethical bank for themselves," said 70 years-old Claire Duc.

Related topics:National TrustBarclaysPeopleEurope

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.