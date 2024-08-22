National Trust members and friends hold climate protest at Sheffield Park Gardens

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Visitors to the National Trust's Sheffield Park Gardens were met by a small group of climate campaigners on Tuesday, August 20. Their aim was to gain support for their campaign asking the National Trust to stop banking with Barclays, Europe's biggest funder of fossil fuels.

Holding placards saying 'Love National Trust, Not Barclays' and 'National Trust Bank Better - Drop Barclays' the campaigners engaged with families visiting the gardens and handed out leaflets.

People were able to sign a petition calling on the National Trust to switch from Barclays to a bank which does not fund fossil fuels.

The event was part of a campaign of colourful events which has seen groups of people visiting National Trust properties throughout England to gain support

"We were surprised by how many people had no idea of the extent of Barclays' investments in fossil fuels. Several people said they bank with Barclays too and that they will look at changing to a more ethical bank for themselves," said 70 years-old Claire Duc.