National Trust plants 400 trees for new woodland at Nymans

The popular National Trust estate and garden near Haywards Heath in West Sussex, has taken a significant step towards a project that will positively change the Wealden landscape at Nymans.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the next two years, with funding from National Highways, a diverse woodmeadow habitat is being created with a rich mosaic of trees and grassland covering an area of 114ha.

On Thursday 30 January, a dedicated team of over 30 staff and volunteers, including rangers, gardeners, and conservation staff, gathered to plant a diverse mix of native tree species, including oak, beech, blackthorn, field maple, and goat willow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The initiative comes at the landmark 130th birthday of the National Trust and chimes directly with their recently launched strategy for the next 10 years of ‘People and Nature Thriving’. General Manager, Amanda Hill comments: ‘As we enter our new strategy period, we are striving towards even greater nature restoration ambitions. I am delighted that we are already embracing these goals at Nymans and that our fantastic team of staff and volunteers have kick started the tree planting involved in this project with the first 400 of a total 20,000 trees that will be planted over the coming months.”

Planting trees at Nymans

The Woodmeadow Project at Nymans aims to restore and enrich the landscape surrounding Nymans, creating a thriving woodland and meadow habitat for wildlife and future generations to enjoy. The 400-plus trees planted as part of this effort will help to enhance biodiversity, improve air quality, and provide much-needed shelter and food sources for birds, insects, and other species native to the region.

“The commitment shown by our team, including staff and volunteers from Nymans, is truly inspiring,” said George Curd, Nymans Lead Ranger. “This is a fantastic example of how collaboration can make a real difference in the preservation and improvement of our natural surroundings. We are so proud of everyone involved and look forward to watching this project continue to grow and thrive.”

The planting of these trees is an exciting milestone in the ongoing Woodmeadow Project, which will see further efforts to establish a balanced, sustainable ecosystem at Nymans. The mix of tree species was chosen not only for their ecological benefits but also to ensure the long-term health of the woodland area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nymans, a popular local garden, house and woodland, continues to grow its environmental stewardship, combining conservation efforts with public engagement. Visitors to the estate can look forward to seeing the impact of these planting efforts as they explore the evolving landscape in the coming months and years.