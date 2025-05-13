Nature poems exhibition at Rye station

A new exhibition of poems has gone on display at Rye station. The poems from the Wild Writers group are all on the theme of nature and the wild.

The group has about 10 members and been going for two years. It grew out of the Lost Words project organised by Rye Harbour Nature Reserve.

Artwork for the posters has been provided by Catherine Farr from Hastings who reuses material and upcycled items to create collages.

Wild Writers group organiser S C Morgan said: “We are delighted to have been invited to exhibit our poetry at Rye station. We hope people enjoy reading about the natural world.”

The exhibition follows previous poetry displays from the Rye Harbour Writers.