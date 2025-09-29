Natures Way Foods partner with UKHarvest to support the community

One of the leading UK food manufacturers, Natures Way Foods, has partnered with Chichester based food waste charity, UKHarvest. This partnership ensures that edible surplus food that cannot be sold is donated to the charity to use as the medium for bringing communities together, allowing access to affordable food and reaching those who wish to reduce food waste and support their weekly food shop.

Launching the partnership this week, Natures Way Foods and UKHarvest hosted a Surplus Lunch to the community. Providing a healthy nutritious meal using Natures Way Foods which was delivered to the customers of Selsey’s Community Food Hub at Beacon Church, Selsey. Surplus Lunches are an engaging way of showcasing food that would have gone to waste, and how it can be re-entered into the food system to provide a delicious meal. Over 50 people attended lunch, including local residents, UKHarvest volunteers and members of the wider Selsey Community.

Armelle Owen-Navet, People Experience Partner at Natures Way Foods, and key instigator in the collaboration share that “Here at Natures Way Foods, our Charity and Community partnerships have been intrinsic to our 31-year history, and we are now proud to launch our partnership with UKHarvest.

UKHarvest rescues and redistributes food within our local region of Chichester where our 4 sites are based. Launching our partnership by providing lunch to UKHarvest’s customers and with a team of volunteers and helping at the Selsey Community Food Hub was a fantastic opportunity to support the charity and those who truly benefit from it. “

Speaking with Colin Smith, Chief Execturive Office at Natures Way Food, Colin said that “At Natures Way Foods, we believe we all share a responsibility in the fight against food waste. Partnering with UKHarvest means surplus food can be used to support local communities rather than going to waste. Launching our partnership with a community lunch in Selsey was a proud moment for us, and it was inspiring to see the positive impact it had. We’re grateful to UKHarvest for the vital work they do and delighted to be on this journey together.”

The Surplus Lunch offered Natures Way Foods the opportunity to meet with Community Food Hub customers to share more about their organisation, and to discuss ways that their team can help support communities. UKHarvest were delighted at the opportunity to share how important this relationship is; creating access to healthy nutritious food. This event also highlighted the vital need for organisations and charities to work together to better serve those wanting to reduce food waste and those in need.

“The lunch is lovely. Thank you to both Natures Way Foods and UKHarvest for giving us lunch. The rice salad was delicious.” Selsey Community Food Hub attendee.

Members of the Natures Way Foods team prepared and served the food to the Selsey Community Food Hub customers. They stayed and helped at the Community Food Hub that ran from 2.00pm-3.00pm, offering an opportunity to reach out and connect with members of the community through their support of UKHarvest.

UKHarvest’s Head of Operations, Simon Thresher has welcomed this collaboration, sharing ‘We live in a thriving food growing and food production area in the South of England. Coming together with one of the UK’s leading food manufacturers is an amazing opportunity and we’re thrilled to be working with Armelle and her team at Natures Way Foods. The surplus lunch could not have been more successful, with each attendee sharing how much they enjoyed coming together in a community space to find out more about UKHarvest and Natures Way Foods. We’re really excited to see where this partnership goes.”

To date, Natures Way Food has donated a range of products to UKHarvest for redistribution. The products have included fresh and ambient foods, dressing, sauces and salad accomplements that have reached Community Food Hubs, Grub Clubs and Nourish Hub in London.

Both UKHarvest and Natures Way Foods are excited to see how this partnership will progress and will ensure that reducing food waste and supporting the community remain at the forefront of all activity that takes place.

If you or your organisation would like to support UKHarvest, please get in touch with the team via email at [email protected].

1 . Contributed Natures Way Foods staff supporting UKHarvest at the Surplus Lunch and Selsey Community Food Hub Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Natures Way Foods staff with the team from UKHarvest Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Selsey community members enjoying their lunch at The Beacon Church Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Serving fresh salads, Natures Way Foods delievered a a nutritious meal just before the Community Food Hub Photo: Submitted