Need for more retained firefighters to be recruited in West Sussex

People living and working near their local fire station are urged to join the ranks as a retained firefighter as the fire service faces one of its biggest challenges since the Second World War.

Retained firefighters – otherwise known as on-call firefighters - make up almost half of West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service’s operational workforce, but it is becoming increasingly harder to recruit people into the role.

With more people travelling further for work and businesses moving away from small towns and villages, fire and rescue services across the country have found that the retained (on-call) duty system has become less sustainable than when it was first introduced after the Second World War.

Retained firefighters respond to emergency calls within their local area from either their home or main employment. Other responsibilities include providing fire safety advice to those living and working in their communities.

Retained firefighters learning the ropes on their training course

While the service’s response times are regularly above target, West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service recognises that its retained crewing availability has been below target for several years – a reflection of the national picture. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic there was a significant increase (of around 20%) in retained availability as more people were at home during lockdown and available to respond to emergencies in their local area.

Two of the service’s senior leaders are now addressing this huge challenge that affects the nation and they are leading the way in creating a retained crewing model that is fit for a modern fire and rescue service, and more appealing to those considering a career as a retained firefighter.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Gary Ball, has taken on a voluntary role as the National Fire Chiefs Council’s Lead for On-call (alongside his role with West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service). Gary has also recently completed a four-year apprenticeship, achieving a BA Hons in Management, with his final-year project looking at how the service could attract and retain on-call firefighters.

Speaking of the transformation project, Gary said: “Retained firefighters are the backbone of the fire and rescue service. They are on-call and available to respond to emergencies and give up so much of their time to help others.

“I feel extremely proud to be directing this transformation project nationally, and West Sussex will be at the forefront of this change. I have surveyed retained firefighters across the country to understand the needs and requirements of our new duty system, and I truly believe that now is a hugely exciting time to become a retained firefighter as we are on the brink of change. We are making huge progress in creating a crewing model that is fit for purpose.”

Area Manager Andy Piller, who is leading on the project at a local level, said: “As a service we have already made small steps to improve our duty system. For example, we now have Retained Liaison Officers in place to support our retained staff and serve as the first point of contact for any feedback or issues they encounter.

“We have also made a commitment in our Community Risk Management Plan – the service’s four-year business plan - to develop and implement an operational response model which maximises retained availability in strategic geographical areas aligned to community risk.

“I have personally worked the duty system and understand the challenges the operating model faces. Using my first-hand experience of being a retained firefighter, and using the skills gained through my National Fire Chief Council’s Executive Leadership Programme qualification, I am determined to make this project a success for our current and future firefighters.”

To find out more about the role of a retained firefighter, and to apply, visit: westsussex.gov.uk/firerecruitment