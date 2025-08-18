Nevill Garden Trail raises £400 for homeless charity Homelink

Vicki Trenhaile presents cheque for £400 to Jane Lee of Homelink

The Nevill Garden Trail, a biennial event, took place on Sunday, July 13. Despite it being an very hot day, it was well attended. Visitors were able to visit 12 gardens and partake of tea and cake at three, while one garden sold plants and another cards.

We were delighted to raise £749.50 of which £400 has been given to the Lewes charity Homelink and the rest the Nevill Residents Association will use for improvements to the estate.

On Wednesday, July 13 we were able to present a cheque for £400 to Jane Lee of Homelink. This took place in one of the participant’s garden, Vicki Trenhaile and accompanied by two garden owners, Denise and Anne and Lesley Healey, representing the Nevill Residents Association.