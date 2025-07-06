Nevill Open Gardens this Sunday

On Sunday 13th July 12 gardens will be open on The Nevill from 2-5pm. This biennial event is very popular with residents and visitors who enjoy walking around the estate looking at some lovely gardens and getting inspiration for their own.

This year there are 12 gardens, of which 6 gardens are new to the trail.

Three gardens are serving teas and a few will have plants for sale.

Entry is £3 for adults and children go free. The proceeds from the open gardens will be shared between the charity for the homeless, Openlink and the Nevill Residents’ Association.

The forecast for the day is sunny with a gentle breeze, ideal for garden visiting. Do join us!