Nevill Residents Association, Lewes, celebrates 25 years

Nevill Residents Association, Lewes, will be celebrating its 25th anniversary on Sunday 18 May 2025, 7pm in St Mary’s Church Hall, Highdown Road, Lewes. All residents are welcome to join the committee and neighbours for drinks and nibbles. At 6pm, before the party begins NRA will hold its AGM.

The Association held its first committee meeting in 2000. It was formed to give a voice to residents of the estate, and to promote the interest and rights of residents. On its first agenda was the problem of flooding near Nevill Crescent, which remains an unresolved issue. The Association successfully petitioned East Sussex County Council for a pedestrian crossing on Nevill Road, resulting in the zebra crossing opposite the Victoria hospital. Over the past twenty five years NRA has made many improvements to the estate, such as the children’s play area on Nevill Green and, in conjunction with the Friends of Lewes, the planting of numerous trees around the estate.

The latest project for the association has been the commissioning of a pedestrian and traffic survey of Nevill Road, funded by the Town Council. The committee is also trying to resolve the problems created by ice and snow on steep estate roads not being gritted by the council. Careless parking that blocks the bus route round the estate is another issue it is trying to resolve. The association also supports other Nevill groups, the Garden Trail 2025, the street weeding group, and Nevill Good Neighbours.

For the association to be able to continue this work over the future years it needs help and volunteers from the local community.