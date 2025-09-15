Nevill Residents Association, Lewes. Open Meeting 22 September 2025 - plus talk on The History of Nevill

Nevill Estate 1930

At Nevill Residents Association Open Meeting on Monday 22 September at 7.30 pm in St Mary’s Church Hall, Highdown Road, Lewes, Ann Holmes, from Lewes History Group, will share her research on the history of Nevill Estate. Come and share your stories.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Also, on the agenda will be a discussion on the estate’s preparation for snow, the problem of overgrown hedges blocking pavements, and how to move cars so the gullies can be cleaned.

There will be a report on the successful Garden Trail in July, and news of the production of a new bus timetable for Nevill.

The meeting is open to all residents of the estate who are welcome to bring up any issues that are concerning them.