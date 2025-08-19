New 707 bus links Chichester and Bognor Regis with shops, hospital and university

Stagecoach South, part of the UK’s leading bus operator, is introducing a brand-new bus service for the Chichester area from September 1… the 707, offering improved links between Chichester Bus Station, University of Chichester, St Richard’s Hospital, Shripney Road, Southern Cross Retail Park and Bognor Regis High Street.

The 707 will run hourly, Monday to Saturday, providing a reliable and frequent service for workers, shoppers, students, and hospital visitors. The first journey of the day will leave Bognor Regis at 06:05, giving commuters an earlier option to reach Chichester.

The route has been carefully designed to serve new areas in both Chichester and Bognor Regis, creating stronger connections for local communities. In particular, the revised Bognor Regis section means a much-improved service to Southern Cross Retail Park. Along Shripney Road, the 707 also creates new links to St Richard’s Hospital and boosts frequency for workers and visitors.

On Saturdays, the service will start and finish at Chichester Bus Station with a special city centre loop, offering convenient links for weekend shoppers and visitors.

Stagecoach bus

The 707 replaces the current U7 service, which will be withdrawn at the end of August. While the U7 primarily served university passengers, the 707 is designed for a much wider audience, connecting communities, workplaces, retail centres, and healthcare facilities.

Marc Reddy, Managing Director at Stagecoach South, said: "The new 707 service is a big step forward for local bus travel, providing better connections between Chichester and Bognor Regis. Whether you’re heading to work, doing the weekly shop, visiting hospital, or travelling to university, the 707 offers a more frequent, reliable and convenient option for your journey."

For full timetable details and maps, please visit: Stagecoach Service Updates

Other Changes from September 1:

Routes 54, 91, 92, 93 – Revised timetables across the Petersfield network to match new finishing times at Midhurst Rother College and other schools.

Route 56 – Timetable adjusted in line with changes at The Bourne Community College.

Route 422 – Minor timetable change to maintain reliability.