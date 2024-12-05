New accessible door opening at Polegate Community Centre

On Saturday, November 30, the Polegate Community Centre welcomed the Mayor of Polegate to officially open the new accessible door at the entrance to the centre.

The Polegate Community Association are proud to announce the installation of a new user-friendly automatic door at the Polegate Community Centre, made possible by 18 months of local fundraising efforts and donations.

The door, installed in October, facilitates accessibility for everyone especially individuals with mobility challenges, parents with pushchairs, and delivery personnel.

The mayor of Polegate with the Chairperson and committee members cutting the ribbon.

Polegate Community Association is a fully not-for-profit charity which actively promotes the wellbeing of the community. We receive no funding from any authorities, but do, from time to time, seek grant funding for major projects.

The next planned project involves replacing the community centre's flat roofs with insulated ones, enabling the installation of solar panels to reduce energy costs and contribute surplus energy to the grid.