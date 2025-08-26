New Aldi store to open in Eastbourne

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Aldi is set to open a brand-new store on Pacific Drive, Eastbourne, on Thursday 11th September at 8am.

The new store will be run by Store Manager Brett Foster, along with a team of 28 colleagues from the local community. Job applications and more information on all of Aldi’s store positions can be found here:

As part of Aldi’s investment in local communities across the UK, the new store will offer more customers access to Aldi’s high quality, low-price products. In fact, consumer group Which? confirmed Aldi as the UK’s Cheapest Supermarket for 2024* - the fourth year in a row that it has been awarded this title.

The new store will offer fresh, British meat products with weekly offers, Aldi’s award-winning ‘Specially Selected’ range, exclusive Beers, Wines and Spirits, and a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store. Aldi’s legendary Specialbuys will also be available in the middle aisle every Thursday and Sunday, offering extraordinary value on a wide range of products, from electrical items to garden tools.

As Aldi has been fuelling Team GB with fresh, healthy food since 2015 through monthly vouchers, Brett Foster and his team will be joined by bronze medallist Jodie Williams to celebrate the store opening by cutting the all-important ribbon on opening morning. Jodie will also give away complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s famous Super 6 range to the first 30 customers in the queue.

Aldi Store Manager, Brett Foster, said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Eastbourne. It’s set to be a special day and having Olympic hero Jodie Williams join us will make it a morning to remember.”

Athletics star, Jodie Williams, added: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store; it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of Team GB.”

The new Aldi store is also calling on local charities and food banks in Eastbourne to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.

Local charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, seven days a week. Any charities in the area that would like to partner up with the new Aldi store should email [email protected].

The new store will be located on Pacific Drive, Sovereign Harbour, Eastbourne BN23 6DW and will be open:

Monday - Saturday: 08:00 - 22:00

Sunday: 10:00 - 16:00

