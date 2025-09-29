New autumn activity programme unveiled for Hailsham's Friday Night Project

Hailsham Youth Service is excited to announce an exciting activity schedule throughout the autumn months for its popular Friday Night Project (FNP). The initiative, which has been running successfully for many years, continues to benefit young people in school years 6 to 11 by offering a wide range of recreational, social and developmental opportunities on Friday evenings.

Run by Hailsham Youth Service and funded by Hailsham Town Council, the Friday Night Project works in partnership with organisations including Knockhatch Adventure Park, Hailsham Community College and Freedom Leisure. Together, they create engaging, safe and affordable activities designed to keep young people entertained, active and connected throughout the year.

The upcoming Friday Night Project activity programme for October includes indoor activities at Knockhatch Adventure Park, ten-pin bowling at Freedom Leisure Centre and a Game Show Night at the Station Youth Centre, alongside a variety of activities from pool, table tennis and air hockey to console games, board games and more.

Hailsham Youth Service is also offering exclusive four-lesson ski courses at Knockhatch Ski Centre throughout November, for young people in school years 6-11.

Friday Night Project (Hailsham Youth Service)

Kerrie Potter, Youth Work Lead, said: “October and November for the Friday Night Project marks another season of fun and opportunity for young people in Hailsham. We aim to provide a variety of activities that not only entertain but also encourage confidence, teamwork and new skills. We’re really looking forward to welcoming young people back and seeing them get involved.”

She added: “The Friday Night Project shows the best of community partnership in action, and we’re grateful to Knockhatch, Freedom Leisure and all those who help make these activities possible.”

Town Clerk, John Harrison commented: “Parents can be confident that Hailsham Youth Service provides a safe and supportive environment for young people. Programmes like the Friday Night Project give them valuable opportunities to socialise, learn and thrive after school hours.”

“For 25 years, Hailsham Youth Service has played a vital role in improving the lives of young people in the town and surrounding villages. The autumn relaunch of the Friday Night Project is yet another example of its ongoing commitment to building stronger, healthier futures for our community’s youth.”

For details of upcoming autumn events, including times and booking information, visit www.hailshamyouthservice.org or email [email protected].