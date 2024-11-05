New best-in-class marine lighting and safety equipment from West Sussex’s Exposure Marine to help Severn Area Rescue Association on and off the water

High-performance marine lighting and safety technology developed by West Sussex’s Exposure Marine, sister brand of Exposure Lights and part of the USE Group, is now being used by Severn Area Rescue Association (SARA) crews for water and cliff rescue, and land search.

SARA is a volunteer lifeboat and inland search and rescue charity, with seven lifeboat and rescue stations along the length of the River Severn. Each year its crews are called out to attend over 100 emergencies, so it’s vital that their kit can be relied upon to deal with any situation.

Exposure Marine’s partnership with SARA means that crews are provided with head torches, hand held search lights, floating torches that can be attached to helmets, and SOS strobe lights.

Exposure Marine are also donating to the charity 25% of each sale of its new limited edition ‘Exposure x SARA’ high-powered, 1000 lumens Action1-9 Search Torch (waterproof to 100 meters) to support SARA’s fantastic work and to mark the launch of the partnership.

Exposure Marine’s industry-leading lighting and safety solutions are well known for their unrivalled power, functionality and versatility. Designed to be exceptionally lightweight and buoyant, the high-powered search capabilities of the torches use patented MOB technology and precision engineering to create floating, water-activated strobes.

This allows them to double as search lights and as position indicators of light on the water. In addition, the company has developed OLAS technology to take advantage of rapidly improving advances in connected products and devices. The technology has been harnessed and converted into a range of affordable and innovative man overboard alarms for cruising sailors and boaters.

Tom Harrop, Sales Director for Exposure Marine said: “Our new partnership with SARA is a privilege. Exposure has long provided high-grade technical lighting solutions for the recreational and commercial sectors and now our personal and mounted lighting solutions will help SARA crews save lives in the most challenging conditions of the Bristol Channel and on land.”

Lifeboat Helm for SARA Newport Lifeboat Station, Owen Davies, said: “Partnering with Exposure Marine is a key milestone for SARA. Exposure’s lighting solutions are impressive in all aspects of performance, robustness and battery life. In the challenging conditions we face, they will hugely assist our search and rescue crews to identify casualties quicker, on and off the water.”

Severn Area Rescue Association (SARA) are using Exposure Marine lighting technology for water and land search and rescue

Trial demonstration packs of Exposure’s lighting range are now available to all UK Search and Rescue units (T&Cs apply) who can register their interest by emailing: [email protected]