New boatyard service launches at Northshore to support Chichester boaters and ease harbour access

Northshore Boatyard in Itchenor has launched a new boatyard service—designed to give boat owners across the Chichester Harbour area easier, more flexible access to the water, while being mindful of the local community and environment.

The new service allows boats to be stored safely ashore between uses, with launching and recovery handled by the Northshore team via its deep-water pontoon. The aim is to reduce the need for frequent trailer launches, ease pressure on slipways, and support a smoother experience for both boaters and the wider village during busy periods.

“Our goal is to make boating easier and more sustainable for local users, while respecting the natural beauty and character of the harbour,” said Jonny Boys, Managing Director at Northshore. “This is about offering practical solutions that work for the boating community and the village we’re part of.”

The service is particularly well-suited to local boat owners around Chichester Harbour—especially those who would otherwise trailer their boats in and out regularly. There is also an option for mooring holders, allowing them to keep their existing mooring while storing their boat ashore between uses, with the Northshore team handling launch, recovery, and towing to and from the mooring.

Boat launch at Northshore, Itchenor

Boat owners also have access to their vessels while stored ashore, making routine maintenance and cleaning straightforward.

This approach also helps boaters avoid common pinch points elsewhere in the harbour, such as tidal delays or queues at busy locks during peak times.

“We want to make boating easier, more enjoyable, and more efficient for local people,” Jonny added. “With your boat stored ashore and launched for you, there’s no queuing at the slipway—just arrive and head out straight from our deep-water pontoon.”

Northshore is part of The Trafalgar Group, known for its forward-thinking approach to boat storage and waterfront destinations. The site is also home to a growing community of marine businesses, with plans to gradually evolve into a vibrant working hub that supports the local maritime economy—developed consciously and in keeping with the character of the area.