New cancer rehab sessions with Active Hastings

Active Hastings are delighted to announce the launch of their new Cancer Rehab: Guided Gym session, for adults who have been diagnosed with cancer or are recovering from cancer.

The new exercise session will start on Tuesday, September 9, 5pm to 6pm at Play Sport Fitness Hub on Elphinstone Road, Hastings. The class has been created to build strength, fitness, flexibility and confidence and is particularly beneficial to people preparing for cancer treatment, receiving treatment and recovering from treatment.

Jas Gray, Active Hastings GP Link Worker said: “These sessions are personalised to individuals’ ability and needs. Common themes within our sessions are, a sense of community and support, a non-judgemental and safe space for everyone to talk and exercise to improve their physical, social and mental wellbeing.

“Sue, the class instructor, will guide participants through safe and effective gym exercises.”

Councillor Glenn Haffenden, leader of the council and lead councillor for sport and leisure, said: “Active Hastings offer a range of accessible exercise classes for people with long term health conditions for the residents of Hastings and surrounding areas.

"I am delighted this offering has been extended by launching the new cancer rehab: guided gym session. The session will provide pivotal physical and emotional support to our community effected by cancer.”

Tickets cost £3, or pay what you can (with free tickets available). For more information and to book. Participants are welcome to bring along a friend, partner, or carer to the session for free.

For more information on all Active Hastings sessions visit www.activehastings.org.uk/listings or call the Active Hastings team on 01424 451051.