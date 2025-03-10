New care home, Collington Park Lodge, set to open in Bexhill-on-Sea in the coming months

Cinema Room

A brand-new care home, Collington Park Lodge, is set to open in the coming months, bringing high-quality residential, dementia, and respite care to the heart of Bexhill-on-Sea. Located in a peaceful coastal setting, this purpose-built home, part of Oyster Care Homes, has been designed to provide a comfortable, enriching, and supportive environment, where residents can enjoy a fulfilling lifestyle while receiving the highest standard of care.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With an increasing demand for exceptional, person-centred care, Collington Park Lodge offers a fresh approach to senior living, combining modern facilities, engaging activities, and expert care in a homely and welcoming environment. Exceptional Facilities to Enhance Daily Life Collington Park Lodge has been carefully designed to provide residents with both comfort and opportunity, featuring:

Private En-Suite Rooms – Stylish and spacious rooms, designed to offer privacy, comfort, and a true sense of home.

Bistro – A welcoming social space at the heart of the home, serving fresh, homemade treats throughout the day.

Garden Rooms & Landscaped Gardens – Bright indoor spaces with a serene connection to nature, perfect for relaxation and social gatherings.

Cinema Room – A dedicated space for residents to enjoy a variety of films, classic screenings, and special events.

Hair Salon – Offering on-site pampering and grooming services to help residents look and feel their best. Library & Quiet Lounge – Peaceful spaces for reading, relaxation, and quiet reflection.

Tea Room & Sky Bar – Cosy, inviting areas for socialising with fellow residents, family, and friends.

A Personalised Approach to Care Collington Park Lodge is dedicated to enhancing the well-being of every resident, offering individualised care plans tailored to specific needs, ensuring that each person receives the right balance of support, independence, and social engagement. The home provides:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residential Care – A safe, comfortable, and enriching environment with expert support for daily living.

Dementia Care – Specialist care in a secure and stimulating setting, designed to enhance quality of life for those living with cognitive challenges.

Respite Care – Short-term stays that offer support and peace of mind for caregivers while allowing residents to enjoy all the home has to offer.

A diverse activities programme will be available, designed to encourage social engagement, creativity, and well-being, with opportunities for residents to enjoy everything from gentle fitness classes and cultural outings to interactive workshops and themed events .A Home That Feels Like Home Collington Park Lodge is more than just a care home, it’s a place where friendships flourish, experiences are shared, and every day is filled with purpose and enjoyment. The team, led by General Manager Bianca Wilson, is dedicated to creating a warm, inclusive environment where every resident feels valued, supported, and able to live life to the fullest. For more information about Collington Park Lodge, to register your interest, or to arrange a visit ahead of opening, please visit: https://oystercarehomes.co.uk/care-homes/collington-park-lodge-care-home/