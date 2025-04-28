New Chichester foodbank celebrates the joy of reading with support from Children’s BookFest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chichester District Foodbank officially opened the doors to its new permanent home at Quarry Lane on Friday 25th April and among its standout features is a warm and welcoming reading area, complete with specially built bookshelves and book displays. The new reading space marks five years of partnership with local charity Children’s BookFest, which has been putting new books into the hands of children and families across the district since 2020.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bookcases, provided by Children’s BookFest, now house a growing collection of brand-new books – all of which are free to take home for those using the foodbank. From picture books to teen titles, the range is updated monthly to suit all ages.

“There’s so much to think about when you’re facing food poverty,” said Sarah Adams, the newly appointed CEO of Chichester District Foodbank. “This reading area is a simple but powerful way of showing our customers that they are valued. A book isn’t a luxury – it’s a moment of joy, a moment of peace.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah, who stepped into the CEO role six months ago after joining the charity in 2019, recalls the “absolute joy” on a young girl’s face when she learned she could take home the book she had been enjoying at the foodbank.

Opening of the new Foodbank with a Children's BookFest bookcase. Mayor of Chichester - Sarah Quail, CEO of Chichester District Foodbank - Sarah Adams and Chair of City Council - Clare Apel.

“Prior to the new reading area at our new premises, books used to be kept in crates – now we have this beautiful space where children, teens and adults alike can browse, read and take books home with them,” she said. “And in an age of screens, it’s quite special to see how much delight the humble book still brings.”

Every month, Children’s BookFest hand-selects around 170 new titles for local foodbanks, increasing to 250 during November and December. Each one comes with a specially designed bookplate and is hand-delivered to Chichester and Bognor foodbanks.

Children’s BookFest founder, Penny Tomlinson said: “We’re incredibly proud of our partnership with Chichester District Foodbank and so pleased to celebrate this five-year milestone in such a meaningful way. Giving children the chance to own a book – regardless of their circumstances – is at the heart of what we do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a permanent new base at Quarry Lane, the foodbank now hopes to build on the partnership with Children’s BookFest with plans to offer additional reading-focused opportunities in future, such as workshops and storytelling.

“We already run weekly participation groups for cooking and budgeting – and now we have the space to imagine even more,” said Sarah. “I love reading with my grandchildren and I know the power stories can have. We’d love to explore new ways to share that with the community.”

Children’s BookFest is a UK-based charity established to promote literacy and a love for reading among children, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds. Through interactive festivals, school events, and author visits, the charity aims to inspire young readers by providing access to books and storytelling experiences.

On Thursday 15th May, Kevin McCloud, presenter of popular TV series Grand Designs, will be hosting a special evening at Chichester Cathedral in aid of Children's BookFest.

Click here to secure your tickets - ticketsource.co.uk/childrens-book-fest-chichester/t-pqexeej