New Chichester MP meets Lavant councillors
One of the major concerns is the pollution of the River Lavant, a winterbourne chalk stream.
According to the parish council, the river suffered from 6542 hours of wastewater spills from the Lavant Waste Water Treatment Plant in 2023. There are only 300 chalk streams in the whole world, and they represent very important ecosystems.
Councillors also raised concerns that the narrow country roads through the parish are being used as an unofficial Northern Bypass around Chichester as traffic tries to escape worsening congestion on the A27.
Jess hopes to work closely with Southern Water, the Highways Agency and the local district and county councils to find multi-agency solutions to infrastructure deficit issues facing local parishes in the constituency.
