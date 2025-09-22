New Church Readers welcomed in Sussex

Six new Readers were licensed to serve in parishes across the Diocese of Chichester at a special service in Chichester Cathedral on Saturday (20th September).

Those called to be a Reader undertake a rigorous training programme for the role, which is aimed at assisting parish clergy by preaching, leading worship and many other tasks in parish life.

The following candidates were presented by Greg Moore, Officer for Lay Ministry and Training, to the Right Reverend Ruth Bushyager, Bishop of Horsham, who led the service.

Josephine (Jo) Browse (Warnham)

Deborah Cowie (Worth, Poundhill and Maidenbower)

Ian Holland (West Grinstead)

Beverley Killick (Gossops Green)

Pamela (Pam) Lewis (Rustington)

Michael Phillips (West Grinstead)

During the course of Saturday's service in which they were supported by family, friends and parishioners, the candidates affirmed their faith and publicly promised to lead worship, preach the word, and serve their communities.

A special moment in the service was the conferral of the title Reader Emeritus on Henry James (Jim) Edward Latter of West Chiltington, acknowledging his many years of faithful service as a Reader in the parish. Bishop Ruth paid tribute to his dedication, offering a prayer for continuing strength and guidance in his ministry.

The ceremony included the annual renewal of vows, bringing together Readers from across the Diocese in a celebration of commitment and calling.

Several people played key roles in the service. Readings were offered by Alison Hassell, Assistant Warden of Lay Ministry, Hastings Archdeaconry and Martin Hennock, Assistant Warden of Lay Ministry, Horsham Archdeaconry and The Reverend Beverley Miles, Chaplain to Senior Readers.

The Readers were licensed by The Bishop of Horsham, Ruth Bushyager

The prayers were led by John Sheppard, Assistant Warden of Lay Ministry, Chichester Archdeaconry.

Bishop Ruth gave thanks for those called to the Reader Ministry. She said, "Thank you especially for your dedication and perseverance through the challenges of training. Your willingness to serve brings hope and encouragement to our church communities.

“We give thanks, too, for the faithful witness of those who have served over many years, and it is my great joy to confer the title Reader Emeritus on Jim Edwards in recognition of his ministry as a reader in Chiltington parish. May you all know God’s blessing as you continue your ministry.”

The Diocese asks for prayers for all those beginning or continuing their ministry, as well as for the parishes they serve.

If you feel a calling to lay ministry, we invite you to explore the opportunities available by visiting the lay ministry pages on the diocesan website. www.chichester.anglican.org