New club for over 55s in Hailsham hailed a 'resounding success'

Organisers of a new weekly club for over 55s in Hailsham launched only four weeks ago have hailed the project a resounding success, with around 40 people regularly attending organised sessions.

'The Railway Club', established to help older residents who are experiencing social isolation or who are struggling to keep warm, has been funded by a grant from 3VA and the Town Council, which has provided the venue.

Club sessions take place on the lower floor of the Station Youth Centre in Western Road every Wednesday from 10am to 1pm and is open to anyone aged 55 or over who are struggling to stay warm at home, or who are experiencing social isolation and would like to chat with others and meet new friends.

Tea, coffee and biscuits are available, and people are encouraged to bring board games, books, jigsaw puzzles and other activities with them. Project organisers regularly invite guest speakers to attend sessions and talk about various topics, the latest being the Hailsham & District Twinning Association, from which representatives attended on 29th January.

The club is inclusive, disabled-friendly and accessible to wheelchair users and mobility scooters. Entry is free, although a donation towards refreshments provided would be welcome.

"Warmth, shelter and community connections are all basic human needs and meeting those needs is what all councils should provide where possible, as essential to human dignity for all its residents," said Deputy Town Mayor and project co-organiser Cllr Anne Marie Ricketts. "I'm delighted that town councillors and Hailsham Youth Service agreed to The Station premises being used for this purpose, to offer a haven and warm location for people to come and sit, have a hot drink and chat to other people."

"With the loss of the winter fuel allowance for many, together with rising energy costs, heating or eating is a very real issue. The aim of the club would be a friendly place to come, to be warm, have social interaction, meet new people, play games or just chat if that’s what they want to do."

Project co-organiser Cllr Anne Blake-Coggins commented: "We're all concerned about the town's residents and what cost-of-living issues many older people might face this winter. Warm hubs and similar facilities where people can keep warm and meet others are now becoming widespread everywhere, with a lot of councils opening them because it is necessary in many cases."

"The numbers of people attending each week has rown to around 40, but there's plenty of room for more!"

Cllr Blake-Coggins added: "The Town Council's discussions last year concerning the opening of The Railway Club have been both necessary and highly productive, and we will continue to do everything we can right to try and protect our older and more vulnerable residents."