New club in Hailsham for over 55s to tackle loneliness and isolation

Subject to approval, a new weekly club will launch next year for older residents who are experiencing social isolation or struggling to keep warm, following a decision made by the Town Council's Assets Management Committee to part-fund the project and provide a suitable venue.

'The Railway Club', which will take place on the lower floor of the Station Youth Centre in Western Road every Wednesday from 10am to 1pm, starting on 8th January 2025. The club will be open to anyone aged 55 or over who are struggling to stay warm at home, or who are experiencing social isolation and would like to chat with others and meet new friends.

Tea, coffee and biscuits will be available, and people are encouraged to bring board games, books, jigsaw puzzles and other activities with them. Project organisers aim to invite speakers to attend some sessions and talk about various topics.

The club will be inclusive, disabled-friendly and accessible to wheelchair users and mobility scooters.

Entry will be free, although a donation towards refreshments provided would be welcome. Anyone interested in volunteering their time to help operate the club sessions should email [email protected].

"Warmth, shelter and community connections are all basic human needs and meeting those needs is what all councils should provide where possible, as essential to human dignity for all its residents," said Deputy Town Mayor and project co-organiser Cllr Anne Marie Ricketts. "I'm delighted that town councillors and Hailsham Youth Service have agreed to The Station premises to be used for this purpose, to offer a haven and warm location for people to come and sit, have a hot drink and chat to other people."

"With the loss of the winter fuel allowance for many, together with rising energy costs, heating or eating is a very real issue. The aim of the club would be a friendly place to come, to be warm, have social interaction, meet new people, play games or just chat if that’s what they want to do."

Project co-organiser Cllr Anne Blake-Coggins commented: "We're all concerned about the town's residents and what cost-of-living issues many older people might face this winter. Warm hubs and similar facilities where people can keep warm and meet others are now becoming widespread everywhere, with a lot of councils opening them because it is necessary in many cases."

"The Town Council's recent discussions concerning the opening of The Railway Club have been both necessary and highly productive, and we will continue to do everything we can right to try and protect our older and more vulnerable residents."

Further details about The Railway Club will be announced in the coming weeks once further arrangements have been put in place.