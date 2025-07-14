New clubs thriving at the Station Youth Centre in Hailsham

Hailsham Youth Service, managed and funded by the Town Council, is delighted to report strong attendance and positive engagement across four new youth clubs launched in recent months at The Station Youth Centre on Western Road.

Since opening its doors, the new sessions have offered diverse activities tailored to meet the interests and needs of young people aged 10 to 25 from Hailsham and surrounding areas:

'The Lounge'

Runs on Mondays from 3.15pm to 5.15pm for school years 6-12. It offers a lively atmosphere with board games, team challenges and strategy games, alongside snacks and refreshments. Free entry with no registration required.

The Station Youth Centre, Western Road, Hailsham

'Fusion'

Held on Monday evenings from 6.30pm to 8.30pm, focuses on creative arts - including music, drama, film, multimedia and jam sessions that encourage young musicians to collaborate and explore different genres.

'Network@The Underground'

Caters for 18 to 21-year-olds every other Friday evening from 7pm to 9pm. It provides a safe, social space with pool, air hockey, console games, food and refreshments.

'On Track Hailsham'

Takes place on Wednesdays from 5pm to 7pm and supports young people aged 10-25 with special educational needs (SEND). Activities focus on social and independence skills, with a high support ratio ensuring a welcoming and inclusive environment.

Deputy Youth Service Manager, Joel Cottingham said: "The Station Youth Centre provides a safe and inspiring environment where young people can grow, learn new skills, and build lasting friendships. These new clubs are already making a positive difference by offering a range of activities that reflect the interests and needs of our community's young people."

"The Service's various activity sessions are organised to give young people new opportunities to achieve - and to reduce boredom. Young people are guaranteed to enjoy the variety of activities on offer which they can all get involved in."

Joel Cottingham added: "At the new Fusion sessions, the Station Youth Centre offers a space for young people to hang out, share fun and engaging cultural experiences and it is a fantastic opportunity for them to enjoy evenings of music, cinema, art and community spirit. I would encourage young people to take advantage and get involved!"

"The same goes for the new The Lounge sessions. Games are a great way to encourage teamwork, build friendships and just have some fun outside of school. It's an opportunity for young people to unwind and enjoy each other's company, while developing social and problem-solving skills at the same time."

"On Track Hailsham is a fantastic inclusive space for young people with special educational needs, giving them the opportunity to develop independence and social skills in a supportive setting."

"Meanwhile, Network@The Underground provides a welcoming environment for our young adults aged 18 to 21, allowing them to stay connected, socialise and access support."

Hailsham Youth Service recently celebrated 25 years of supporting local young people, expanding its provision and operating multiple youth hubs across the area.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to spread the word and support their children’s participation in these positive activities.

For more information about the youth clubs and other services, please call 01323 841702 or email [email protected].