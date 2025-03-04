New community café opens at Bognor's Phoenix Centre

On Friday 14th February, The Phoenix Centre in Bognor Regis was filled with excitement as it celebrated the official opening of its new community café, Charlie Charlie 1.

The Phoenix Centre serves as a vital community hub, providing a range of services for young people, families, and local residents. Since opening its doors in October last year, the centre has now partnered with Crimsham Farm CIC to bring their well-established Charlie Charlie 1 café to the space.

This welcoming café offers a warm and inviting setting where visitors can catch up with friends over hot drinks, delicious treats, and savoury bites. More than just a café, Charlie Charlie 1 is a force for good, with all proceeds supporting two invaluable local causes:

Crimsham Farm – Providing alternative education opportunities that offer hands-on learning experiences for young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Crimsham Veterans Hub – Supporting local veterans by offering mental health assistance, drop-in centres, breakfast clubs, and practical guidance to help those facing daily challenges.

By choosing to visit Charlie Charlie 1, every purchase made directly contributes to these organisations, helping to create a stronger, more connected community.

Beyond serving great food and drink, the café will also host a variety of community events and services, including parent and toddler groups on Tuesdays and Thursdays, as well as a children’s party catering service.

For updates and more information, visit the café’s Facebook page.

Sean O’Connor, Youth and Community Development Manager at The Regis School, which is linked to The Phoenix Centre, expressed his enthusiasm for this new addition:

“We are delighted to welcome Charlie Charlie 1 to The Phoenix Centre in Bognor Regis and look forward to seeing it become a vibrant focal point for the local community. This café not only brings people together but also directly supports the vital work of Crimsham Farm and the Veterans Hub. It’s inspiring to see initiatives like these making a real difference, and we can’t wait to welcome both new and familiar faces through the doors.”