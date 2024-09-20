New community grants available – apply now!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Voluntary and community organisations working in Crawley can now apply online for strategic grants of £5,000 or more from Crawley Borough Council.

The council awards one-off and regular grants to organisations for new or existing projects or services that will benefit the people of Crawley. This funding programme is designed to support local voluntary and community groups.

The council is particularly interested in applications to help with the priorities identified in the community funding and support policy. Organisations intending to apply should read the policy and contact the council to discuss an outline proposal. Online applications must then be received by Friday 25 October.

Proposals selected for funding, including match funding or a contribution, will be able to provide a local project or service supported by the council from April 2025.

Councillor Sue Mullins, Cabinet member for Community Engagement at Crawley Borough Council, said: “Last year we awarded over £250,000 of Strategic Grants to 14 local organisations as well as many more small grants. We are proud to offer more funding support to not-for-profit organisations working in Crawley this year. The charities and community groups funded will provide a range of support in the borough to help residents and groups in need. If your community group has a new project idea, or has not previously applied, you may be interested in applying to one of our funding schemes.”

Not-for-profit organisations interested in applying to this funding programme should contact Craig Downs, Funding and Commissioning Officer at Crawley Borough Council, on 01293 438763 or email [email protected] to discuss their proposal. The online form will check grant eligibility and guide applicants through the application process. The next strategic grants awarded will be announced in March 2025.

Visit our grants and funding support pages for more information on how to apply for funding at: https://crawley.gov.uk/community/grants-and-funding-support