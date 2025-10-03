New Community Hub opens at Bognor Regis Hospital

Alison Griffiths MP cutting a celebration cake at the launch of the new NHS Hub in Bognor

NHS staff and community organisations from across Sussex joined Bognor Regis Mayor, Gill Yeates, and Bognor and Littlehampton MP, Alison Griffiths, this week in celebrating the opening of an exciting new facility at Bognor Regis War Memorial Hospital, owned by Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust.

Mrs Yeates cut a ribbon to mark the official opening of a new multi-use Community Hub and café, built to improve the hospital’s environment for patients, staff and visitors, and to continue its long tradition of supporting connections with local people.

Located on the site of the hospital’s old, outdated restaurant and kitchen, the new facility provides a modern coffee shop alongside bookable spaces for activities and services that help to promote better health and wellbeing for local people and NHS staff.

In the new café, a ‘Chatty Table’ is being run for members of the public as part of the UK’s Chatty Café Scheme to combat loneliness and social isolation. The café will also be part of the national ‘Warm Welcome’ scheme and Arun District Council’s ‘Warm Spaces’ network this winter, offering those that need it somewhere to keep warm and enjoy some company.

Health and community services from across Sussex are planning to use the bookable spaces in the new Hub. Arun District Council’s wellbeing team will be holding healthy eating workshops; a dialysis unit from Portsmouth Hospital that treats patients in Bognor is planning group events for patients closer to their home; and West Sussex’s Fire & Rescue Service are planning drop-in ‘Fire Safety in the Home’ sessions.

Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust is keen to hear from more people and organisations who are interested in using the new Community Hub and is inviting people to get in touch with the Hub Team at Bognor Hospital.

Dating back to 1919, when the site was used to treat injured soldiers during the First World War, Bognor Regis War Memorial Hospital is now home to a range of NHS services, including intermediate care beds across two wards, physiotherapy, musculoskeletal and diagnostics services, and a minor injuries unit. It is also used as an office base for community teams and a training centre for NHS staff from across Sussex.

Redevelopment of the area that housed the hospital’s former restaurant has been a priority within a wider improvement plan for the site, after ownership of the hospital was transferred to Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust two years ago.

The Trust’s Chief Executive, Siobhan Melia, explained: “Bognor Regis War Memorial Hospital has a long history of being an active part of community life and being highly valued by local people, which is why replacing the old and outdated ‘Marion’s’ restaurant area with a new Community Hub has been an important project for the Trust. Back in the 1980s, Marion’s was a popular meeting place – I am told local people used to queue down the corridor to get a table. This redevelopment revives that tradition, while providing a new way for the hospital to connect with and support its local community and health and care services from across Sussex.

“The new Hub is enabling the NHS to work with other organisations in the area to support the local community to stay well and maximise their wellbeing – through learning about a health condition, meeting others who are having similar experiences, making new friends, learning a new skill or supporting the work of local charities. We want to welcome more people to use the Hub for activities that benefit neighbourhood health and are excited to see how this part of community life at Bognor Hospital will grow and evolve.”

To get in touch with the Community Hub team, email: [email protected]