New community network unites 40 organisations to support men’s mental health across Sussex

A new alliance of community organisations has launched to tackle a pressing issue of our time: men’s mental health. The Sussex Men’s Mental Health Network brings together 40 impactful organisations across health, social care, education, and the community and voluntary sector to improve support for men’s wellbeing.

This collaborative initiative arrives at a pivotal moment, as public awareness grows around the unique challenges men face in modern society—from social isolation and stigma to the pressures of identity, work, and masculinity. These challenges continue to contribute to disproportionately high rates of suicide, substance misuse, and untreated mental health issues among men.

The network aims to build connection and collaborative working, share knowledge and resources, and improve awareness of the support offers for men of all ages and backgrounds. Member organisations include grassroots mental health groups, local authorities, national charities, peer support networks, and local service providers—all committed to a shared vision of early intervention and providing support to men in a variety of ways to improve access and engagement.

Andrea Potter, VCSE Mental Health Lead: “By establishing the network and working together, we want to challenge outdated stigmas, reach men who are less likely to seek help, and create a stronger, more compassionate framework of support.”

One of the member organisations of the Network is Mankind, an informal support group for men to meet, talk and help each other.

Steve, in his 30s, recently reach out for support from Mankind when he was feeling low. He said: “Mankind is a place where I feel welcome, safe, listened to. I also have made friends, and we really care for each other. I no longer feel alone.”

Pete, 50 who also attends said: “Men can talk and open up about their feelings if they feel they have permission to, and they won't be laughed at, dismissed or judged. Mankind is one of those places.

It's a place to share thoughts, feelings and ideas and to be seen and heard. Oh and we laugh too.”

Paul Roskilly, Founder of Mankind said: "Being a member of this network is so valuable. It's given us the chance to connect with other services, learn about the needs of local men and identify opportunities for us to work together so men to get the support they need.”

To assist men and professionals to find local support, the network has created a directory which lists all the support offers provided by member organisations in Sussex all in one place. You can find the Sussex Men's Mental Health Network Directory here: https://www.uok.org.uk/resource/mens-mental-health-local-directory/

If you are a service provider and would like to join the network, please contact: [email protected]

About the Sussex Men’s Mental Health Network:

The Sussex Men's Mental Health Network is a collective of 40 organisations committed to improving mental health outcomes for men. The network promotes collaboration and innovation to improve how men are supported through life’s challenges.