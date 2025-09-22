New community project aims to launch Reset Hub — a safe space for men in crisis

A new community project called The Reset Hub has launched a fundraiser to build its first pilot space in West Sussex, offering men a safe place to stay for 48–72 hours when life suddenly knocks them off their feet.

Not every man who is struggling is homeless. Sometimes it’s one argument, a relationship breakdown, or a personal crisis that leaves a man with nowhere safe to go. The Reset Hub is aimed at exactly those moments, offering short stays that give men dignity, breathing space, and a chance to find their footing again.

The first pilot hub is planned for West Sussex, with space for 5–10 men at a time. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help fund the project: 👉 https://gofund.me/35c766e60

The vision is to prove the model locally and then grow into more hubs across the UK, so no man is left without somewhere to reset.

Reset Hub UK is now reaching out to local communities, press, and influencers to spread the word and build early support for the initiative.

Story credit: ‘Reset Hub UK Team’.