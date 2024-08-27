New community project, recording studio and sensory room in Bexhill On Sea

By Nichola Richardson
Contributor
Published 27th Aug 2024, 16:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
We have set up a Recording Studio and Sensory Room for anyone who wants to unlock their musical potential.

Come along to our Open Weekend, we are giving away complimentary Production, Recording and Sensory Sessions for the whole weekend.

We are a community project who want to share our knowledge and experience with promising artists, future musicians and anyone who enjoys creating music

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Our Sensory Room has interactive lighting, sound and texture, to suit individual needs. There will be food and drinks.

Production Room.Production Room.
Production Room.

The open weekend will be held on Saturday, August 31, from 10am to 6pm and Sunday., September 1, from 10am to 6pm. You can just turn up or book a free session

[email protected]

picknmixproductions.co.uk

Unit 3, Keymer Buildings

Victoria Road

Bexhill On Sea

TN39 3PD

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.