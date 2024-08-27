New community project, recording studio and sensory room in Bexhill On Sea

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

We have set up a Recording Studio and Sensory Room for anyone who wants to unlock their musical potential.

Come along to our Open Weekend, we are giving away complimentary Production, Recording and Sensory Sessions for the whole weekend.

We are a community project who want to share our knowledge and experience with promising artists, future musicians and anyone who enjoys creating music

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our Sensory Room has interactive lighting, sound and texture, to suit individual needs. There will be food and drinks.

Production Room.

The open weekend will be held on Saturday, August 31, from 10am to 6pm and Sunday., September 1, from 10am to 6pm. You can just turn up or book a free session

picknmixproductions.co.uk

Unit 3, Keymer Buildings

Victoria Road

Bexhill On Sea

TN39 3PD