New community project, recording studio and sensory room in Bexhill On Sea
Come along to our Open Weekend, we are giving away complimentary Production, Recording and Sensory Sessions for the whole weekend.
We are a community project who want to share our knowledge and experience with promising artists, future musicians and anyone who enjoys creating music
Our Sensory Room has interactive lighting, sound and texture, to suit individual needs. There will be food and drinks.
The open weekend will be held on Saturday, August 31, from 10am to 6pm and Sunday., September 1, from 10am to 6pm. You can just turn up or book a free session
picknmixproductions.co.uk
Unit 3, Keymer Buildings
Victoria Road
Bexhill On Sea
TN39 3PD
