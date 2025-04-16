New Creating Connections gardening group set to flourish this summer
The first session took place last week with Creating Connections’ volunteer coordinator, Graham McKnight, and member, Diane, preparing the raised beds ready for planting.
“Gardening is a personal hobby of mine,” said Graham. “Since our first session, I have already been back to the allotment and will return over the bank holiday weekend to make sure that everything is ready for our regular Friday sessions starting later this month.
“I’ll be joined by Guild Care volunteers John and Tim to plant tomatoes, lettuces, cucumbers, broccoli, carrots, and French beans. We’re very happy to welcome anyone over 65 who’d like to come along and get involved.”
The weekly sessions will run every Friday morning starting on 25th April, between 10am and 12 noon, offering members and volunteers the chance to participate in all aspects of growing vegetables, from planting seeds to caring for crops and, hopefully, enjoying the harvest later in the summer.
Creating Connections offers a varied programme of activities for older adults throughout the week, including tai chi, arts and crafts, table tennis, and relaxed social gatherings such as the popular ‘singing for fun’ sessions.
To find out more or reserve a place at ‘Sow & Grow’, call the Creating Connections team on 01903 528 635 or visit www.guildcare.org for details of the full programme of weekly activities.