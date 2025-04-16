New Creating Connections gardening group set to flourish this summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Guild Care is laying down the seeds for a summer of fresh produce thanks to its new ‘Sow & Grow’ initiative, part of the charity’s Creating Connections programme for people aged 65 and over. The seasonal project will bring together Creating Connections’ members and volunteers at Humber Avenue Allotments to grow a range of salad & vegetable crops while enjoying time outdoors and connecting with others.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first session took place last week with Creating Connections’ volunteer coordinator, Graham McKnight, and member, Diane, preparing the raised beds ready for planting.

“Gardening is a personal hobby of mine,” said Graham. “Since our first session, I have already been back to the allotment and will return over the bank holiday weekend to make sure that everything is ready for our regular Friday sessions starting later this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ll be joined by Guild Care volunteers John and Tim to plant tomatoes, lettuces, cucumbers, broccoli, carrots, and French beans. We’re very happy to welcome anyone over 65 who’d like to come along and get involved.”

Graham, volunteer coordinator at Guild Care, is looking forward to meeting new Creating Connections members and volunteers who share his interest in gardening at their new Sow & Grow group

The weekly sessions will run every Friday morning starting on 25th April, between 10am and 12 noon, offering members and volunteers the chance to participate in all aspects of growing vegetables, from planting seeds to caring for crops and, hopefully, enjoying the harvest later in the summer.

Creating Connections offers a varied programme of activities for older adults throughout the week, including tai chi, arts and crafts, table tennis, and relaxed social gatherings such as the popular ‘singing for fun’ sessions.

To find out more or reserve a place at ‘Sow & Grow’, call the Creating Connections team on 01903 528 635 or visit www.guildcare.org for details of the full programme of weekly activities.