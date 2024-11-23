New creative writing course for retired people starts in Chichester – A perfect way to explore storytelling in retirement

A new six-week creative writing course designed specifically for retired individuals will begin on Friday, January 10 in Chichester, offering a unique opportunity to engage with the art of storytelling in a relaxed and supportive environment.

Held at New Park Community Centre and Cinema, the course will be led by a local author with years of experience in teaching creative writing and a passion for helping others find their voice.

This course is tailored to meet the needs of retirees looking to explore or enhance their writing skills. Whether they are complete beginners or have some experience, participants will learn the fundamentals of narrative structure, character development, plot creation and more.

The course will involve engaging exercises, constructive feedback and the chance to share and refine work within a community of like-minded individuals. It offers a wonderful opportunity for retirees to discover the joys of writing and unlock their creative potential.

Richard Avery commented: “I truly believe that we are all natural-born storytellers and each of us has a story within us waiting to be shared."

He then added: “This course is designed to give retired people a creative outlet and a chance to explore their life experiences through writing. Writing is a therapeutic and fulfilling activity that can bring great joy, and it’s never too late to start. I’m excited to guide my students on a journey of self-expression and creative discovery.”

A perfect way for retirees to start a new hobby in the new year, offering a fulfilling and rewarding activity that stimulates the mind and encourages personal reflection. Whether you're interested in writing for fun, preserving memories or even starting a personal project, this course provides a welcoming space to explore your creative side.

The six-week course will be held at the New Park Community Centre and Cinema, placed in the heart of Chichester. Starting on Friday, January 10, the course will take place from 10am-12noon and cost just £105.

For more information or to register for the course, contact Richard Avery at [email protected] or call 07961 194681. Spaces are limited, so early registration is recommended.