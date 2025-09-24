New Cross in Hand Primary School headteacher says ‘I’ve come to a wonderful place’

That's the view of Richard Blakeley, new head teacher at Cross in Hand Primary School who has taken over as head teacher from the start of the autumn term. He succeeds the former head teacher Sarah Massheder, who has retired.

Heathfield is familiar territory to Richard who has been head of at the town's Parkside School. He has also been in charge at Harlands School, Uckfield and St John's, Crowborough.

Born in Gloucestershire, he 'absolutely hated' his own time at school. He said: "I couldn't wait to leave! I took on an electrical apprenticeship as soon as I was able to go."

But while working in electronics, after five years he had the opportunity to become a youth worker. This involved going into schools and attending assemblies. "To my amazement" he said, "I absolutely loved it, the environment, the children, everything about it. It seemed like a good place to me. So different from my own earlier experiences."

He opted to switch careers, focusing on an intense study programme, notching up the necessary results at GCSE and 'A' Level in just six months before winning a place at Canterbury University where he took a three-year BA in Education.

He met his wife there. The family now live in Crowborough with their four children, ranging from the eldest who has just graduated to the youngest still caught up in exams.

He feels this early experience outside the school regime helped to widen his horizons once inside the world of education. He also finds he can understand youngsters who perhaps don't have a lot of time for school and encourage them to persevere.

What differences does he notice between schools? "The Church of England connection is important here" he said. "None of my previous schools have had that so I'm interested to see how it plays out. We have that wonderful little St Bartholomew's Church at the end of the road and I feel that could be used for so much.

"I'd like to introduce a Forest School too. Darch's Wood at the back of the church would be wonderful. I need to get in touch and find out whether that's possible but I have to ensure we have the right staff in place for that."

He believes every school has its challenges. "Heathfield, like all the others, has a mixed intake and so much is good. I particularly like the idea of the wraparound service we offer, excellent for working families, where children can come to a breakfast club and then be cared for after school closes.

"We have a wonderfully large school hall too and I can't believe how popular that is for local community groups. There's probably the opportunity to expand that use too. Once again we'll have to see how it all shapes up before making any critical decisions."

He also cited the school's outdoor pool. "How lucky are we to have that? It's great that children can learn about water safety while they're here. There are so many tragedies each year where children find themselves in difficulties, even in inland lakes or rivers. Hopefully ours can keep safe."

He's enjoying being in Heathfield again but wishes the town had a railway station. "Uckfield has one and it becomes a focus for the town, right in the centre. Crowborough has one too but that's so far away from the High Street." A station makes a place immediately accessible.

Does he intend to make changes? "As I indicated, I'm just finding out how things are working, who everyone is and what they contribute. It's brilliant so far and I believe I've come to a wonderful place.

"I hope the children and their families think the same about me!