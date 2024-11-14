New defibrillator installed at Northshore, Itchenor along the new Lipchis Way

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Great news for the Itchenor community and visitors: a new public defibrillator has been installed at Northshore, positioned next to the popular Quarterdeck café along the New Lipchis Way and Itchenor Circular Walk.

This lifesaving device is accessible to walkers and nature lovers enjoying this beloved trail, as well as those visiting Northshore’s boatyard facilities.

Recently acquired by The Trafalgar Group, Northshore is a cherished local site, and this latest addition reflects the Group’s commitment to safety and community support. With clear instructions for public use, the defibrillator provides added reassurance for anyone exploring Chichester Harbour’s scenic paths and boatyard facilities.