New Eastbourne care home brings 150 jobs and dementia support to the community

Alice Court Care Home is due to open in Eastbourne this October, providing employment opportunities in the local community and support for individuals seeking residential and dementia care, as well as their loved ones.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new care home is part of Avery Healthcare, known for delivering high-quality, person-centred care across the UK. The home aims to help residents stay independent, feel comfortable, and enjoy life in the beautiful setting of East Sussex.

The opening of Alice Court will create 150 new jobs, offering a variety of roles in care, hospitality, and management. This expansion will not only strengthen the local economy but also provide rewarding career opportunities in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 70 ensuite bedrooms, Alice Court Care Home will offer exceptional residential, dementia, and respite care in a warm and welcoming environment. Alice Court will offer residents delicious meals and a holistic approach to activities and care.

CGI of Alice Court Care Home that is due to open October 2025

Located just a 15-minute walk from Eastbourne’s seafront, Alice Court Care Home features a range of facilities including a cinema room, hair salon, library and Well-being Programme. Residents can also enjoy landscaped gardens, perfect for green-fingered residents to enjoy, along with a minibus service for local excursions. Companion suites also provide ideal accommodation for couples or those wishing to share a room.

Alice Court will provide a diverse activities programme and residents will have the opportunity to enjoy regular visits from local schools, community groups, and volunteers, ensuring they stay integrated into the local community and create lasting memories.

Daniel Bridges, Regional Commissioning Director at Alice Court Care Home, said: “I am very proud to be part of the journey of Alice Court Care Home by Avery Healthcare. This will bring a new offering to the local community for people who may be seeking care and support, or a lifestyle change now or in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will also be offering new employment opportunities, wanting to recruit locally and create an outstanding place to live and work. I am excited for the team that we have already recruited and feel assured that the opening of this home will be truly embedded in the local community of Eastbourne.”

Alice Court Care Home is now open for enquiries and viewings ahead of the official opening in late October 2025.