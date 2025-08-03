New Eastbourne charity celebrates World Breastfeeding Week with empowering photoshoot on the beach

To mark its first World Breastfeeding Week, the charity brought mums together for a celebratory photoshoot on the beach and aboard the iconic Dotto Train, honouring the strength and diversity of breastfeeding journeys.

Sunshine Coast Breastfeeding Support, a local grassroots charity, marked World Breastfeeding Week 2025 (1-7 August) with an inspiring and joyful community photoshoot. The shoot saw mums gather on Eastbourne beach and ride the town’s iconic Dotto Train as they celebrated the beauty, dedication, and diversity of breastfeeding journeys across our community.

“This photoshoot is a tribute to all mothers doing their best, feeding by any method, under any circumstances. We see you, and we’re here to support your choices and your confidence.” says Vivien, one of the charity's founders.

Born from a few dedicated volunteers who met weekly and grew into a flourishing charity, Sunshine Coast Breastfeeding Support now offers; drop-in clinics with tailored one-to-one guidance, walk-in cafes as a welcoming space for parents to connect, as well as various community events throughout the year.

These services have seen dozens of local mothers attending every week, with growing demand for more.

“We’ve been blown away by the response,” says Sam, another of the charity founders. “The fact that we’ve reached and supported so many families in such a short time shows just how needed this support is in Eastbourne. Our focus is always on creating an inclusive, pressure-free, and welcoming environment where every parent feels seen and supported in their journey.”

The charities team includes a qualified lactation professional, as well as peer supporters trained in breastfeeding, mental health, and baby wearing, and they are planning to offer even more support in the future.

