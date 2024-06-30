Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eastbourne’s newly elected Liberal Democrat MP, Josh Babarinde, has begun work on research and plans toward changing Eastbourne seafront. Eastbourne Borough Council has set up a survey to get your opinions.

This past weekend, Stephen Holt, the Lib Dem leader of the Eastbourne Borough Council, and MP Josh Babarinde stood on Eastbourne’s promenade with a suggestion box to get people’s opinions on improving the seafront.

This work is a part of Eastbourne Borough Council’s Eastbourne Seafront Strategy 2050 consultation. They state, “We are asking for your help to create a vision for Eastbourne seafront for the next 25 years.” They especially want to hear from under-25s, “who might not usually add their voice to projects like this.”

Personally, Josh Babarinde said he wanted to increase alfresco dining and construct a bike lane along Eastbourne’s promenade. Speaking to Eastbourne Meads councillor Brett Wright, he stressed the importance of “developing infrastructure”.

Eastbourne Promenade near the Western Lawns.

The multiple choice survey asks you what you use the promenade for, how often, what puts you off, what you think is most important, what the promenade should be known for, your vision for the seafront in 25 years, and various other questions like age, gender, sexual orientation, ethnic group, religion, and disabilities.

However, does the public want to see any development on the seafront, let alone what sort of development? As one 35-year-old male resident of Meads, Eastbourne, asked me: “Where is the option not to change the promenade?” “It’s great as it is,” an elderly female resident stated while walking with her friend on the promenade, who echoed her friend's sentiment.

In contrast, other residents don’t see a bike lane, alfresco dining and development as a bad idea. Eastbourne already has some places to eat on the promenade, but they are few and far between. One 34-year-old female resident’s eyes lit up at the idea of alfresco dining. “Yeah, more eating outside is a brilliant idea”, she brightly proclaimed.

Other possible areas of development to the seafront include considerations over “wellbeing, entertainment, food and drink, accessibility, a clean environment, personal safety, activities, culture, heritage, water quality, [and] opportunities for young people.”

Paddleboarders. More water sports is an optional answer to one of the survey questions.

Eastbourne Borough Council want to hear from as many locals, visitors, businesses and potential partners as possible.

What is your opinion? To participate in the survey, you can visit https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/SeafrontStrategy2050/. For updates on the project, visit the Instagram page eastbourne_seafront2050.