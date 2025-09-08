New Eastbourne toddler group to be opened by The Cheeky Pandas

St Michael’s and All Angels “Jellybeans” initiative will be opened by popular children’s act The Cheeky Pandas who recently collaborated with Mary Berry and Alan Titchmarsh.

The group will run in the church building (Willingdon Road) from 9:30-11:30am every Thursday in term time and cost £1.

The church’s children’s coordinator Matt Lomath said “Whether your child is in to craft, sensory play, reading, or just wants to run. We’ve got you covered.

“Come and meet our lovely team, make new friends over a cuppa (and maybe even cake!) in our cafe area, take a breather while your child has great fun.

“For toddlers bursting with energy, we not only have a lot of space, but we also have a designated, safe, soft play area, including our amazing ball pit!“

Vicar Rev Ben Sleep said “We're so excited to be launching Jellybeans and to serve the community around us. We can't wait to welcome people to the church!'

St Michael’s is thought to be one of the fastest growing churches in the local area, having gone from a small faithful congregation of 30 in 2021 to now attracting a regular Sunday attendance of around 150.

Research suggests toddler groups are one of the most successful outreaches for the Church of England.

According to the Talking Toddlers report by Hope Together, 74 percent of parents of under-fives said they had attended an activity run in or by a church in the last 12 months.

1 . Contributed Jellybeans is opening this week Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed The relaunched group will include music from The Cheeky Pandas Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed The church says they’re expecting record numbers to make use of their facilities Photo: Submitted