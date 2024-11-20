New emergency bleed control cabinet and kit at the Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council Office

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council Chair John Pritchett BEM (in the picture) is proud to announce that the Parish Council have recently donated £600 to the Polegate Community Foundation Project Stem.

This is to place an emergency bleed control cabinet and kit at the Parish Office and the aim is to provide new life saving equipment in the local area..