New Exercise Class for people with Parkinson’s

Active Hastings are delighted to announce they have been awarded £2,940 from the Parkinson’s UK Physical Activity Grant, to launch their new Exercise Group for Neurological Conditions, starting on Friday 7 November, 11.30am to 12.30pm at Summerfields Leisure Centre.

Being active can have a significant impact on living well with Parkinson’s, regardless of symptoms or time since diagnosis. The new exercise group has been designed to offer flexible options to suit participants interests, abilities and energy levels. Activity options include chair-based exercise, mini bowls, stretching, and general fitness activities.

The fun class will focus on functional movement that supports mobility, balance, strength, and confidence in a welcoming, judgment-free environment. At the end of the session, the group are invited to come together in the Sports Centre café for a free tea or coffee and chat. The class is led by a trained Parkinson’s UK fitness instructor. This class is suitable for people with neurological conditions, such as: Parkinson’s, MS and Fibromyalgia. Booking for this group is essential, please visit: https://eequ.org/experience/20654 or for more information call the Active Hastings team on 01424 451051.

Cath Donovan, Active Hastings Physical Activity and Health Strategic Lead, said: “We’re delighted Parkinson's UK have awarded us with £2,940 of funding to help us launch a brand new physical activity session for people with neurological conditions. We can’t wait to get moving together, supporting health, wellbeing, and community connections. A huge thank you to Parkinson’s UK for making this possible – your support means so much.”

Councillor Glenn Haffenden, leader of the council and lead councillor for sport and leisure, said: “We hope the new Active Hastings Exercise Group for Neurological Conditions empowers the community to feel more confident in taking part in physical activity. Also, coming together after the class, for a free tea or coffee, is an excellent opportunity to enhance your social wellbeing.”

Active Hastings is hosted by Hastings Borough Council, in partnership with East Sussex County Council, and brings together a wide range of local and national partners to ensure that everyone in Hastings can get active. There are a range of exercise classes to suit everyone, visit the Active Hastings website for the list of activities happening near you.