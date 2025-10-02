New exhibition marks 200 years of Dieppe to Newhaven cross-channel travel

A major exhibition in Newhaven will mark 200 years of the Dieppe to Newhaven cross-Channel ferry line, while also bringing a taste of France to Sussex shores this autumn.

Opening 11 October – 1 November, the free exhibition will reveal unseen archives, collectables, passenger stories and vintage posters – telling the tale of a crossing central to Newhaven life for generations.

The French exhibition, presented by Seine-Maritime County Council and Transmanche Ferries, toured Normandy this summer and is being brought to Newhaven by Lewes District Council and Towner as part of the BN9 programme.

From early steam liners to modern ferries, visitors can explore two centuries of human and technological adventure from 1825 to present day at the exhibition, which opens at Newhaven’s Marine Workshop.

Stories of turbulent crossings, visionary projects and a wealth of iconography make this an immersive and exciting exhibition, providing an opportunity to rediscover the importance of this route, which today remains a vital link for trade, tourism and friendship across the Channel.

To celebrate the launch, the first weekend of the exhibition will bring the sights, sounds, smells, tastes and textures of France to Sussex in an immersive 360º multi-sensory experience. Allowing visitors to experience the everyday life that makes Dieppe unique, the free virtual reality tour, suitable for all ages, opens from 11 - 12 and 29 – 31 October.

Additional events at Marine Workshops will also include a Soupe et Social: Ferry Tales talk on 16 Oct with historian Dr Jenny Flood, and an Expo by the University of Brighton post-graduate Architecture students from 16 – 26 October (Thurs – Sun), recreating their visionary design ideas for Dieppe and Newhaven.

Running alongside the Marine Workshops events is an important sister exhibition at Newhaven Museum, drawing on a rich well of personal stories, local history and imagery from the museum’s extensive collection, from 26 – 27 September and 2 – 25 October (open Tues, Weds, Fri and Sat).

Lewes District Council’s Cabinet Member for Arts, Culture, Tourism & Leisure, Cllr Johnny Denis said “This long-standing sea link is rich in maritime history, and has helped to shape Newhaven into the thriving harbour town that we see today, as well supporting the tourist economy throughout Sussex. We are thrilled to be celebrating this remarkable cross-Channel achievement with our French partners, and look forward to welcoming this brilliant new exhibition to Sussex.”

Alain Bazille, President of the Syndicat Mixte de Promotion de l’Activité Transmanche (SMPAT) said “The year 2025 marks the 200th anniversary of the Dieppe-Newhaven route, one of the oldest cross-Channel connections. The Dieppe-Newhaven line is a historic route that dates back to the Middle Ages, but it was only in June 1825 that a daily service was established.

“The French public authorities are strongly committed to preserving this line, which plays a major role in the local economy, tourism development, and cross-Channel cultural relations.

“The ports of Dieppe and Newhaven have welcomed pioneering vessels over the years; luxurious steamships, car ferries enabling multimodal transport, hovercrafts, and catamarans offering record-breaking crossing times.

“Today, the Transmanche line carries nearly 410,000 passengers annually, including over 380,000 tourists (the remainder being freight operators). 80% of these tourist passengers are British visitors to Seine-Maritime.

“In keeping with this historic yet forward-looking maritime link, the SMPAT is dedicated to providing its users with high-quality and responsible transport services, using modern and refurbished vessels. Designing the ship of tomorrow – greener and carbon-free – is the foremost challenge today.”

200 Years of the Dieppe – Newhaven Line is supported by Seine-Maritime County Council, Transmanche Ferries, DFDS, Visit Lewes, and Lewes District Council and Towner as part of the BN9 Programme. The exhibition opens from 11 October to 1 November at Marine Workshops in Newhaven (open Thursdays to Sundays 10am – 4pm) entry is free.

For more information visit VisitLewes.co.uk/200.

