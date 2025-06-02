New face at the forefront of education business partnership in Eastbourne

An organisation that for more than 30 years has helped thousands of young people forge their futures, is soon to have a new leader at its helm.

Eastbourne Education Business Partnership will be saying a grateful farewell to Tim Sorensen at the end of the year when he retires following the 25th anniversary broadcast of Eastbourne Youth Radio and then the Pantomime Technology Challenge – oh yes it will!

Eastbourne-born Tim has been the face of Eastbourne EBP for more than three decades and was instrumental in the launch of education business partnerships in the late 1980s, whilst still in business in Lewes.

His role will be taken on by well-known local businesswoman Mina O’Brien, already a close friend of the partnership who owns and runs social media firm, Ditzy Media, and who is also widely known as the chair of Eastbourne Carnival.

Tim Sorensen with his successor, businesswoman Mina O’Brien.

Tim has been a witness to an ever-changing landscape – and the ups and downs of funding and changing political agendas – during his 30 years at the forefront.

“It is testimony to his commitment and sometimes impatient perseverance that Eastbourne EBP is now the only remaining one in the whole of Sussex and part of a much-diminished network across the country following government cuts in 2008”,” said close colleague and trustee Keith Ridley.

Operating as a charity on a not-for-profit basis that has provided a sustainable delivery model, the education business partnership has helped many young people, working in partnership with the local business community.

Drawing on his previous experience in engineering, IT and general management across several different business sectors, Tim has created and delivered a calendar of well-established and popular events for schools across the Eastbourne area.

Most prominent among these have been The BIG Futures Show - recently delivering its eighth annual event - the hugely popular Eastbourne Youth Radio and various challenge events including Young Chef (27 years), Junior Engineers (13 years), Junior Enterprise (14 years) and In-Bloom (31 years).

A serial networker, Tim has been single-handedly successful in securing the financial support and involvement of literally hundreds of businesses over the years.

“Many are now close friends, some crossing the road when they see me!”, he said, “but all are equally committed to supporting the learning and employability skills of young people.”

Asked what he would miss after so many years at the helm, Tim said: “It will be the look on the faces and sense of achievement of the young people participating in new things with new people, and the fun that we grown-ups have had learning at the same time.

‘It has been a privilege to be able to help so many people, young and older, in what is a fabulous community and where I have so many family roots and memories. More a case of au-revoir rather than goodbye – lead me to the deckchairs and an ice-cream!”

The trustees of Eastbourne EBP were delighted to announce the appointment of Mina O’Brien, who will be working alongside Tim in the coming months for an extended handover period. She will help plan this autumn’s youth radio event and school challenge events such as Junior Enterprise

Said Mina: “I am very excited to be working with the Eastbourne Education Business Partnership on such wonderful and established events such as Eastbourne Youth Radio, the Big Futures Show and others throughout the year.

“I very much hope to build on the brilliant work done by Tim in establishing these events so successfully – for the benefit of school children across Eastbourne and beyond.”

