New faces and winners at the Haywards Heath Horticultural Autumn Show as the Mayor awards prizes!

Town Mayor, Cllr Stephanie Ingelsfield said: “What a wonderful show our lovely Horticultural Society put on and it was so fantastic to see lots of new members and winners. It was such a pleasure seeing people taking pride in their gardening skills and the display of flowers, colour and aromas is so delightful when attending these shows.
Congratulations to all the marvellous winners and thank you to the Haywards Heath Horticultural Society for all the work you do, sharing gardening tips, hosting horticultural talks and visits to gardens and for helping making Haywards Heath so beautiful and in touch with nature.
Shirley Anderson, Haywards Heath Horticultural Society Chair, adds: “A delightful Autumn Show was held with a beautiful display of flowers, vegetables and spectacular dahlias! The best in show exhibit of Dahlias by Micheal Figg was first class and a vegetable display by David Radfords was excellent. Afternoon teas and home baking were enjoyed by all at the show. The photography judge Charles Hobley was impressed with entries, particularly with the excellent moon scene near Petra by Emma Barr. It was especially encouraging to see new members winning awards.
Our cups and certificates were presented to successful entries by our gracious Mayor, Stephanie Ingelsfield, who is so very supportive of our society.”
Haywards Heath Horticultural Society Autumn Show 7th September 2024
The Borde Hill Challenge Cup for the best collection of Vegetables in Class 1
Awarded to David Radford
The John Box Cup for the best dish of Vegetables
Awarded to Sylvia Harris
The Fancourt –Bell Challenge Cup for the exhibitor gaining most points in show
Awarded to Helen Milton
The Manton Challenge Cup for the exhibitor gaining most points in theChrysanthemum Classes and A Tankard for the Best Vase of Chrysanthemums
Awarded to Ron Ekins
The Navy Cup For the Exhibitor gaining the most points in the Dahlia Classes
Awarded to Helen Milton
The Dahlia Shield Award for the best exhibit in the Dahlia Classes
Awarded to Michael Figg
The Harry Tester Memorial Trophy for the exhibiter gaining the most points in Classes 28-31 and The Tom Elder Trophy for the Best Fuchsia Exhibit in the show
Awarded to Sarah Goodwill
The James Clark Challenge Cup for the winner of Class 41
Awarded to Helen Milton
A Challenge Trophy for the exhibitor gaining most points for Vegetables during 2024
Awarded to David Radford
A Challenge Cup for the exhibitor gaining most points in Handicraft Classes during 2024
Awarded to Emma Barr
The Jubilee Trophy for the exhibitor gaining most points in Floral Art Classes during 2024
Awarded to Shirley Anderson
The Handsworth Memorial Trophy for Exhibitor gaining most points in Photography Classes during 2024
Awarded to Michele Branscombe and Nigel Branscombe
Certificate of Merit for the Best Exhibit in Cookery Classes
Awarded to Helen Milton
Certificate of Merit for the Best Exhibit in Handicraft Classes
Awarded to Emma Barr
Certificate of Merit for the Best Exhibit in Floral Art Classes
Awarded to Shirley Anderson
Certificate of Merit for the Best Exhibit in Photography
Awarded to Emma Barr
