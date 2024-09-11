New faces and winners at the Haywards Heath Horticultural Autumn Show as the Mayor awards prizes!

Town Mayor, Cllr Stephanie Ingelsfield said: “What a wonderful show our lovely Horticultural Society put on and it was so fantastic to see lots of new members and winners. It was such a pleasure seeing people taking pride in their gardening skills and the display of flowers, colour and aromas is so delightful when attending these shows.

Congratulations to all the marvellous winners and thank you to the Haywards Heath Horticultural Society for all the work you do, sharing gardening tips, hosting horticultural talks and visits to gardens and for helping making Haywards Heath so beautiful and in touch with nature.

Shirley Anderson, Haywards Heath Horticultural Society Chair, adds: “A delightful Autumn Show was held with a beautiful display of flowers, vegetables and spectacular dahlias! The best in show exhibit of Dahlias by Micheal Figg was first class and a vegetable display by David Radfords was excellent. Afternoon teas and home baking were enjoyed by all at the show. The photography judge Charles Hobley was impressed with entries, particularly with the excellent moon scene near Petra by Emma Barr. It was especially encouraging to see new members winning awards.

Our cups and certificates were presented to successful entries by our gracious Mayor, Stephanie Ingelsfield, who is so very supportive of our society.”

Haywards Heath Horticultural Society Autumn Show 7th September 2024

The Borde Hill Challenge Cup for the best collection of Vegetables in Class 1

Awarded to David Radford

The John Box Cup for the best dish of Vegetables

Awarded to Sylvia Harris

The Fancourt –Bell Challenge Cup for the exhibitor gaining most points in show

Awarded to Helen Milton

The Manton Challenge Cup for the exhibitor gaining most points in theChrysanthemum Classes and A Tankard for the Best Vase of Chrysanthemums

Awarded to Ron Ekins

The Navy Cup For the Exhibitor gaining the most points in the Dahlia Classes

Awarded to Helen Milton

The Dahlia Shield Award for the best exhibit in the Dahlia Classes

Awarded to Michael Figg

The Harry Tester Memorial Trophy for the exhibiter gaining the most points in Classes 28-31 and The Tom Elder Trophy for the Best Fuchsia Exhibit in the show

Awarded to Sarah Goodwill

The James Clark Challenge Cup for the winner of Class 41

Awarded to Helen Milton

A Challenge Trophy for the exhibitor gaining most points for Vegetables during 2024

Awarded to David Radford

A Challenge Cup for the exhibitor gaining most points in Handicraft Classes during 2024

Awarded to Emma Barr

The Jubilee Trophy for the exhibitor gaining most points in Floral Art Classes during 2024

Awarded to Shirley Anderson

The Handsworth Memorial Trophy for Exhibitor gaining most points in Photography Classes during 2024

Awarded to Michele Branscombe and Nigel Branscombe

Certificate of Merit for the Best Exhibit in Cookery Classes

Awarded to Helen Milton

Certificate of Merit for the Best Exhibit in Handicraft Classes

Awarded to Emma Barr

Certificate of Merit for the Best Exhibit in Floral Art Classes

Awarded to Shirley Anderson

Certificate of Merit for the Best Exhibit in Photography

Awarded to Emma Barr

1 . UGC-Image-397486 Mayor with winner Emma Barr at the Haywards Heath Horticultural Society Autumn Show Photo: Submitted

2 . UGC-Image-397488 Winning Dahlias at the Society's Autumn Show Photo: Submitted

3 . UGC-Image-397490 Winning Dahlias at the Society's Autumn Show Photo: Submitted