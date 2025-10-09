New film highlights need for foster carers

An inspirational new film released today highlights the urgent need for more foster carers.

‘The Run’ focuses on an 11-year-old boy, Tom, and what he achieves with the support of his new foster family.

The film contrasts Tom’s need to run - away from danger, a chaotic home life, to get to school in time for breakfast club because he’s hungry - with running as a sport.

Despite the disadvantages Tom faces before being fostered such as not even having PE kit for school, he’s good at running and the film climaxes with Tom taking part in an athletics tournament, running in a stadium, with the support of his new foster family.

Still from The Run

‘The Run’ has been produced by a partnership of councils and children’s trusts across the country, including East Sussex County Council, to promote local authority fostering.

The major nationwide campaign involves over 90 local authority fostering services and is project managed by CAN Digital. ‘The Run’ is set to be the most ambitious jointly funded fostering film project yet.

Councillor Bob Bowdler, lead member for children and families at East Sussex County Council said: “The message of this project is very simple, but so important – we need foster carers and we need people to foster through East Sussex County Council.

“This sentiment applies across the country, which is why this project has grown into a national campaign. ‘The Run’ is a brilliant, emotional film none of us could have produced on our own, which is why this partnership is so important.

Still from The Run

“We have an engaging, high-quality film – which is great for all of us – but the message is loud and clear; there’s an urgent need for more foster carers to step forward across the country. Here in East Sussex, we need good people to join us at East Sussex Fostering and make a real difference.”

Local authority fostering services are under pressure like never before as more children need a safe, stable home, and this is combined with increased competition from independent fostering agencies to recruit foster carers.

The film’s project director Rachel Brown explained: “This whole project grew out of the constant struggle to recruit foster carers, when you have limited resources. By working as a group – which has grown from 12 to over 90 councils across the country – we’ve found a way to raise our voice and shout.

“I say shout quite deliberately - because this is a national emergency. Make no mistake, children’s futures depend on having homes to give them a supportive, nurturing upbringing.

Still from The Run

“‘The Run’ won’t change things on its own, but we hope that everyone who sees it will at least pause for thought, hopefully stepping forward to help our most vulnerable children and young people.”

Help and advice is available to East Sussex County Council foster carers, day or night and every foster carer has a dedicated social worker who is locally based in East Sussex. In addition, a 24-hour telephone helpline is available, seven days a week.

Cllr Bowdler continued: “There are children like Tom all over the country. If you want to make a difference here in East Sussex, please talk to our in-house fostering team.”

More information on fostering with East Sussex County Council is available at www.eastsussex.gov.uk/children-families/children-in-care/fostering or people can call 01323 464129 for further details.

To view the film ‘The Run’ visit www.eastsussex.gov.uk/children-families/children-in-care/fostering/the-run-fostering-film.