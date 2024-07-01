New Green Gym at Conquest Hospital

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new healthy conservation project has been launched at the Conquest Hospital, run by Carrie Edmonds of The Conservation Volunteers.

It is called a Green Gym and is one of TCV’s health-focused conservation volunteering activities, helping people to get more exercise and connect with nature whilst improving local green spaces.

“We’ve started with clearing some of the reedmace in the lake,” says Carrie. “It’s really satisfying to see the progress as the water opens up again.

"If anyone wants to join us, please do just get in touch. It is so good for both physical and mental health to be in the outdoors, being active and doing something good for the environment.”

Carrie Edmonds (centre) and team making a start on the lake behind the Conquest.

The Conquest Green Gym is every Wednesday morning from 10am to 1pm. It is free to take part and people can get a lift in the minibus from the TCV office on Fearon Road (near Alexandra Park) or arrange to meet the group on site.

To find out more, see tinyurl.com/tcvsussex or find TCV Sussex on Facebook or contact [email protected] / 07764 655609.