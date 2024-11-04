New Heritage Bursary announced with Plumpton College

Sussex Heritage Trust announced today a new partnership with Plumpton College, offering heritage educational opportunities for people based in Sussex.

Funded by The Ian Foulerton Trust, The Ian Askew Charitable Trust, The Radcliffe Trust and SJP Foundation, the bursary aims to support young people and people from all walks of life based in Sussex, who are or hope to be in the building and landscape conservation industry.

A fully paid bursary will be offered to cover the cost of one day workshops at One Garden in Brighton: Tool Handle Making, Wild Flower Meadow Creation, Chestnut Spindle Making and Roundwood Timber Structures. The Trust will also support successful students with travel and food costs for the day.

The Sussex Heritage Trust Bursary scheme has been running for over 10 years, with the aim to encourage more people into heritage building crafts. Working with the Weald and Downland Living Museum and West Dean College, the Trust has supported over 50 students on short courses in building conservation skills.

One Garden Brighton is a destination walled garden providing a centre for excellence for horticulture education. The garden, restored and now managed by Plumpton College, reopened in 2021 following a successful National Lottery Heritage Fund bid to regenerate over 20 hectares of Stanmer Park. In 2022 the project was recognised in the Sussex Heritage Trust Awards, winning a plaque in the public and community category.

Jeremy Kerswell, Principal and CEO of Plumpton College, said:“The college has seen a real resurgence in the number of full-time students studying courses in all important subject areas such as agriculture, horticulture and environmental management and with an increased focus on the use of technology in these sectors.

These traditional skills though remain as important as ever and we are delighted to be working with the Sussex Heritage Trust to allow people to access these new one-day workshops.”

Helen Reeve, CEO of Sussex Heritage Trust, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be working with One Garden Brighton and Plumpton College, to deliver much needed education opportunities for students in building and landscape conservation. One Garden Brighton provides the perfect environment to learn practical skills and find inspiration from the gardens and surroundings.”

To apply for a Sussex Heritage Trust Bursary please go to www.sussexheritagetrust.org.uk or email the office on [email protected]. For further information on any courses currently available at Plumpton College and One Garden Brighton please go to www.plumpton.ac.uk