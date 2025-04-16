New holiday lodge near Battle supports families affected by childhood cancer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local charity The Oliver Curd Trust held an open day at Crowhurst Park to unveil its brand-new holiday lodge designed to support families affected by childhood cancer and other life-threatening or life-limiting conditions.

The new facility offers a much-needed escape and the chance to make cherished memories during challenging times for affected families.

Established in 2008 by Richard and Sarah Curd in memory of their son Oliver – who was diagnosed with Ewings Sarcoma in 2006 and sadly passed away in 2007 – the charity is now in its 17th year. Since its inception, The Oliver Curd Trust has provided holiday accommodation for families across the UK, including those experiencing bereavement, helping them find moments of joy and togetherness.

The open day was a resounding success, filled with heart-warming community spirit and meaningful connections. Guests included long-standing supporters as well as new friends. The Trust have a heartfelt thank-you to all who helped make the day such a success by volunteering their time, baking cakes or simply showing support.

If you or someone you know could benefit from the Trust’s support, perhaps in the form of a holiday, get in touch by emailing [email protected] or calling 07856 119151. The Oliver Curd Trust (Registered Charity: 1124648) continues to thrive thanks to the generosity of its volunteers, supporters, and trustees—ensuring Oliver’s legacy lives on through every smile and memory made. New volunteers and fund-raisers are always welcome.

• The Trust is once more encouraging entrants to the annual Oliver Curd Charity Fun Run And Walk, held on the evening of Friday 11 July and organised by Nice Work.