New Holland and Barratt store set to open at site of former Uckfield bank

Holland and Barrett, which has about 1,600 outlets globally, plans to open its newest branch in the retail unit formerly occupied by the Halifax Bank which closed in September last year. The company has applied to Wealden District Council to put its signage on the premises.

The application states: 'Holland & Barrett intends to proceed with an internal retail fit-out, to include the installation of a new shopfront and external signage. The proposed internal retail fit-out and new shopfront and external signage is necessary to accord with Holland & Barrett’s brand image and shopfitting units.

'A new aluminium shopfront is proposed at the ground floor, which will be based on the existing entrance layout but constructed using modern methods of construction.'

The company, which already has more than 15 stores across Sussex, sells a wide range of vitamins, supplements, natural food, sports nutrition, and beauty products. The application is currently under consideration by Wealden District Council.

Holland and Barrett International Limited is a British based multinational chain of health food shops with 1,600 stores in 16 countries.

It was founded in 1870 by Major William Holland and Alfred Slapps Barrett who bought a grocery store in Bishop's Stortford selling groceries and clothing. In the 1920s Alfred Button and Sons bought the business and kept the name. It has changed hands several times but only became associated with health stores in the 1970s when it was acquired by Booker.