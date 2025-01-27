New jobs hubs to boost career prospects in Horsham District

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Horsham District residents who are seeking to improve their career prospects can now access personalised support to help them succeed in today’s competitive jobs market.

In collaboration with recruitment specialists Adam Knight & Associates, Horsham District Council has developed a growing number of local employment support hubs as part of their Empower Your Future Programme.

Whether you’re looking to refine your CV, explore new career paths, or start your own business, the programme provides guidance tailored to your needs to ensure you receive the right level of engagement to help you progress. Participants will be supported on a weekly, fortnightly, or monthly basis, depending on their readiness for work and specific needs.

Since the launch of the employment support hubs in August 2024 over 40 participants have registered with the programme.

Zaia and Sha leading a Job Centre workshop

One local resident who took part in the programme was supported on their career change journey having recently become unemployed. Through 1-2-1 meetings, the participant was supported in identifying key barriers which were holding them back from becoming employed and then provided with some tailored support to help overcome these, including the redesign of their CV. Following this, the participant successfully secured employment.

Commenting on the jobs hubs, Horsham District Council’s Cabinet Member for Economic Development and Property Cllr Joanne Knowles said: “Our hubs are a fantastic opportunity for local residents to access valuable employment support which is tailored to their needs.

“We are already seeing such a positive impact from the programme, with participants showing noticeable improvements in their confidence and securing employment.

“I would encourage anyone looking to enhance their career prospects to get involved.”

Employment support hubs are currently available to access in Horsham and Steyning. Find out more about the programme on the Council website:

The Empower Your Future Programme is being delivered by Adam Knight & Associates in collaboration with Horsham District Council and has received £65,400 from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.